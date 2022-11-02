Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEICGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Universal Electronics to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Universal Electronics has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.70-$0.80 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEICGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

Universal Electronics stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 194.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 117.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 47.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

(Get Rating)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.