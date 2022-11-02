Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Universal Electronics to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Universal Electronics has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.70-$0.80 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 194.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 117.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 47.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

