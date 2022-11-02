Lantheus (LNTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Lantheus to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Lantheus has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.50-$3.60 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.80-$0.85 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lantheus to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 169.12 and a beta of 0.82. Lantheus has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $87.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.63.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $125,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,331 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

