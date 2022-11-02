Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 928,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ BCOR opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. Blucora has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Blucora by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.
