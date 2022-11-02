Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.73 and last traded at $46.89. 5,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,156,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEAM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 304.21%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 277433.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,792,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,305,000 after purchasing an additional 591,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,712,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,781 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,658,000 after purchasing an additional 329,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 953,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after purchasing an additional 124,680 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

