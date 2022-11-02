Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.16. 15 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 138,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VERX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertex to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Vertex Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.79 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $494,934.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,834.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $494,934.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,834.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares in the company, valued at $45,933.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,398 shares of company stock worth $2,900,954. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 547.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

