Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) were up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.90. Approximately 95,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 170,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$341.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.20.
Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.
