Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) were up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.90. Approximately 95,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 170,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$341.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.20.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources ( TSE:PRQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$42.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

