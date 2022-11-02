Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $320.71

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $320.71 and last traded at $319.05, with a volume of 1084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $316.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.50.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,066,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

