SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 3.7%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.42. 933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 841,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $4,918,548.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,970,950.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

