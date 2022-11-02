M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Down 3.7%

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $41.37. 1,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 302,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHO. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

M/I Homes Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

About M/I Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,986,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,123,000 after buying an additional 380,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 447.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after buying an additional 148,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 146,345 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 603,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,921,000 after buying an additional 88,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

