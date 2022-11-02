M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Down 3.7%

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $41.37. 1,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 302,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on MHO. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
M/I Homes Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 4.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.
