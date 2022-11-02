Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.73. 26,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,264,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Williams Trading upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.90.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,105 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $25,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at $6,894,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 70.9% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 670,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 277,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

