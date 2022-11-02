Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.16. 13,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 717,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Gray Television Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Gray Television by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,140,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,207,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,611 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 533,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Gray Television by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after acquiring an additional 426,393 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

