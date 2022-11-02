Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Down 3.9%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 740,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Triumph Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $349.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGI. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 241,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

