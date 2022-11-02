Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock Price Down 5%

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) shares were down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 3,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 484,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 37.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

