Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading 4.4% Higher

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.62. 15,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,782,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Compass Stock Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 328,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $135,496.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302 shares in the company, valued at $1,217.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 328,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,314 shares of company stock worth $716,387 over the last 90 days.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

