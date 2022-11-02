MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Down 4%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) was down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 11,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,335,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65.

Insider Activity at MannKind

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $25,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 726,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,548.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MannKind during the third quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 32.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth $312,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 3.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 45,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.