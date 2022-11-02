Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Shares Up 4.4%

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.25. 9,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,082,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on COOK. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $464.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Traeger had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $200.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Traeger news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 10,423 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,184.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,916,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,966,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 10,423 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,184.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,916,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,966,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 27,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $107,705.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,814.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Traeger by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 574,500 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,611,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 260,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Traeger by 615.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

