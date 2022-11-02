Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.91 and last traded at $32.41. 2,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 161,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Kaman Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $903.13 million, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Trading of Kaman
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Kaman by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Kaman by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kaman by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Kaman by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
Kaman Company Profile
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.
