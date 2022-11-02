Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.91 and last traded at $32.41. 2,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 161,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $903.13 million, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Kaman had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $160.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Kaman by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Kaman by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kaman by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Kaman by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

