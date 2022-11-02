Short Interest in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Declines By 5.9%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,810,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 42,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,606 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 152,531 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,636 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,179 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,363,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

