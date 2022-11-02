Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 565,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,394,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 348,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 18,336 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 74,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 41,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.