Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $115.69 and last traded at $117.06. 20,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,992,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.32.

Global Payments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average of $122.14.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,021,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 27.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 174,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

