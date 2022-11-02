Short Interest in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Decreases By 5.1%

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,510,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 11,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,559.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. First Command Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 40.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

FNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

