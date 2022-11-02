Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.95 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $14.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.45. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $15.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $213.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.42.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,527 shares of company stock worth $12,668,819. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 15.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 27.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.