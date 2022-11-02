Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$26.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACDVF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

