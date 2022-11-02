Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Down 5.2% in October

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 954,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.83. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 34.07%. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

CGNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 16.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

