BMO Capital Markets Lowers AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$36.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ATGFF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Trading Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $17.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.