Short Interest in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Drops By 5.2%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AMRC opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 19.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

