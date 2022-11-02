Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.34 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

