Monro, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Monro in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Monro’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Monro Price Performance

Monro Dividend Announcement

Shares of Monro stock opened at $47.59 on Monday. Monro has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Insider Activity at Monro

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $104,196.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,706.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Monro in the 2nd quarter worth $26,624,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Monro by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 675,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after purchasing an additional 483,304 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,580,000 after purchasing an additional 332,889 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Monro by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after purchasing an additional 286,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,876 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

