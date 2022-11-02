Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Deckers Outdoor Co. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $9.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.65. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $18.18 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $10.92 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.00.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $362.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.53. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $448.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,725 shares of company stock worth $2,237,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

