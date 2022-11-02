Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $55.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.32. Boot Barn has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $203,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Boot Barn by 2,516.3% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 82,307 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 67.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 86.4% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 206,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 95,606 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

