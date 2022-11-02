Raymond James Weighs in on North American Construction Group Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday. Atb Cap Markets cut North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.44.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE NOA opened at C$16.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$445.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.23. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$12.65 and a 52-week high of C$20.96.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$64,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,257,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,003,349.50. In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,257,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,003,349.50. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$283,953.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$283,953.97. Insiders have purchased 308,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,298 in the last 90 days.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

