Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern in a report issued on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.81. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

Southern Announces Dividend

SO opened at $65.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.08. The company has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.54. Southern has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

