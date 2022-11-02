Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PROG Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of PROG in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PROG’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PROG has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of PROG by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,178,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,161,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

