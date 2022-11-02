Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PROG Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of PROG in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PROG’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of PROG by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,178,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,161,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
