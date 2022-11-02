NVIDIA Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.85.

NVDA stock opened at $135.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 170.6% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

