First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Down 5.1% in October

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.46. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 3,652 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $83,229.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $178,514.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,003 shares of company stock worth $24,975. 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

