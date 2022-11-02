JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $190.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.29.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

