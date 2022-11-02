Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Short Interest Down 5.1% in October

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 431,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUMN has been the subject of several research reports. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Golden Minerals from $0.86 to $0.79 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Golden Minerals to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Golden Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 143,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.07. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.63.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 47.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

See Also

