Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Call Options (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 35,649 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 82% compared to the typical volume of 19,593 call options.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.64. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.16 by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 143.68% and a net margin of 45.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 38.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $4.75 per share. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 75.91%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,705,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

