Comparing Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB)

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) and United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 28.12% 15.70% 1.04% United Bancorporation of Alabama 28.97% 16.99% 1.41%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Central Pacific Financial and United Bancorporation of Alabama, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Central Pacific Financial currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than United Bancorporation of Alabama.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $261.82 million 2.07 $79.89 million $2.75 7.24 United Bancorporation of Alabama $58.44 million 1.81 $18.53 million $4.57 6.46

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorporation of Alabama. United Bancorporation of Alabama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Pacific Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats United Bancorporation of Alabama on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, financial and agricultural loans, commercial and residential mortgages, and construction loans to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as home equity, and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management, full-service ATMs, digital banking services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, and retail brokerage services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 30 branches and 69 automated teller machines in the state of Hawaii. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides commercial banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services. It also provides various lending services, such as personal loans, business loans, lines of credit, and equipment loans; real estate loans for the agricultural community, agribusiness loans, and working lines of credit; and overdraft services. In addition, the company offers debit cards, prepaid cards, Visa credit cards, gift cards, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides check cashing, convenience, reorder checks, remote deposit, mobile check deposit, personal storage compartments, Web payment options, insurance products, investment and brokerage, and online and mobile banking services. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Atmore, Alabama.

