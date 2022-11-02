Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) & Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Head to Head Review

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iris Energy and Scienjoy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $59.05 million 3.16 -$419.77 million N/A N/A Scienjoy $261.96 million 0.25 $26.68 million $0.68 2.62

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67 Scienjoy 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Iris Energy and Scienjoy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Iris Energy currently has a consensus target price of $13.71, indicating a potential upside of 304.42%. Scienjoy has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,203.37%. Given Scienjoy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Iris Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy -623.82% -204.63% -86.13% Scienjoy 8.41% 24.52% 18.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scienjoy beats Iris Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2021, it had 840,640 paying users and 288,898 active broadcasters. The company operates four live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Stream names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

