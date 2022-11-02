TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) versus Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Territorial Bancorp and TC Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00 TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Territorial Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.20%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

43.4% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 48.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $66.77 million 2.80 $17.43 million $1.88 10.90 TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.56 $2.64 million N/A N/A

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 25.62% 6.59% 0.79% TC Bancshares 15.76% 3.02% 0.65%

Volatility and Risk

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage; home equity; consumer; multi-family mortgage; commercial business; and construction, commercial, and other nonresidential real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and investment securities. In addition, the company engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company operates through a network of 29 full-service branches located in the state of Hawaii. Territorial Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About TC Bancshares

(Get Rating)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.