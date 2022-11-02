Brokerages Set EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) PT at $30.94

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.94.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $171,180.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at $55,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,154,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,649,394.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $731,460 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,274,000 after purchasing an additional 852,590 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in EngageSmart by 77.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,580,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after acquiring an additional 690,254 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the second quarter valued at $6,124,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EngageSmart by 131.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 320,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in EngageSmart by 112.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 123,738 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -994.50. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $33.53.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. EngageSmart had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. On average, research analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

