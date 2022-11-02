Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

