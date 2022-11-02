PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock valued at $995,783,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. FMR LLC raised its position in PG&E by 38.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,326,000 after acquiring an additional 54,108,481 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PG&E by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,237,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 323.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,460,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. PG&E has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

