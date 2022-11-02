Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $48.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE POR opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,285,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2,400.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 130,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 30,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading

