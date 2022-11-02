Brokerages Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Target Price at $88.90

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ITT

ITT Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. ITT has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

