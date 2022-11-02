OneMain Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneMain in a report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $7.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

OMF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.37. OneMain has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in OneMain by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in OneMain by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 50.13%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

