Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Nov 2nd, 2022

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MAGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $10.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MA. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.26.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.5 %

Mastercard stock opened at $333.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $321.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.94. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 83,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $607,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

