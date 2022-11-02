Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $10.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MA. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.26.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Mastercard stock opened at $333.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $321.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.94. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 83,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $607,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

