Research Analysts Set Expectations for ResMed Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for ResMed in a research report issued on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RMD. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $220.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.33 and its 200-day moving average is $218.65. ResMed has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $275.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,888,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.1% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth $98,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total value of $1,299,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at $96,751,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,502,834. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.