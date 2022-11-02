The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $34.13 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

